‘This Benefits Us All’: Tulsi Gabbard Cheers McAuliffe’s Loss As A ‘Victory For All Americans’

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday that it was a “victory for all Americans” when Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost his bid for governor.

“McAuliffe’s loss is a victory for all Americans. Why? Because it was a resounding rejection of efforts to divide us by race, the stripping of parental rights, and arrogant, deaf leaders. This benefits us all,” Gabbard tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Pure Malpractice By Democrats’: Joe Scarborough Says The Party Has To Come To Terms With The ‘Wokeism’ Problem)

McAuliffe lost to newcomer Republican Glenn Youngkin, who promised to prioritize parental rights in education and oppose teaching based in critical race theory (CRT) – which teaches children to view every social interaction and everyone through the lens of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Youngkin was able to capitalize on McAuliffe’s debate claim that parents did not have the right to determine what was going on in their children’s classrooms, prompting a wave of support from suburban women.

As Youngkin’s campaign gained momentum, McAuliffe and his supporters attempted to tie Youngkin to former President Donald Trump. The Lincoln Project staged a hoax at a Youngkin campaign event in the final days of the campaign, sending activists with tiki torches to pose as “white nationalists” and invoke the Charlottesville rally-turned-riot of 2017.