CNN’s Van Jones Admits ‘Defund The Police’ Backfired For Democrats

CNN’s Van Jones said Eric Adams’ victory in the New York City’s mayoral race was a sign that “people want common sense responses to violence in the Democratic party” Tuesday while talking to Anderson Cooper.

Adams, a Democrat, is a former police officer and holds more moderate views on defunding the police.

“The Defund the Police slogan proved to be not a winner,” Jones said. (RELATED: ‘The Delta Variant Of Trumpism’: Van Jones Calls Glenn Youngkin A Disease During Election Coverage)

Jones made the comment as election results were rolling in for the New York City’s mayor race, the Virginia gubernatorial race, and the New Jersey gubernatorial race.

Jones then referenced the situation in Minneapolis where left-wing Democrats pushed the idea of replacing their police department with a new department of public safety, saying that even those who are trying to reform the police run from the “defund police” slogan and instead say they want to “expand public safety.”

Minneapolis residents overwhelmingly rejected the measure Tuesday to replace the city’s police department with a public safety force.

Jones then discussed his godmother, who he said is “on the left side of everything,” and revealed that she was “dismayed” by the idea of becoming “anti-police” and at that point, the Democrats “lost her.”

“The only people talking about ‘defund the police’ now are Republicans weaponizing the slogan,” Jones said.