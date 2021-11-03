Washington Post Reportedly Goes After Nonprofit That Exposed Fauci Dog Testing For Harming Dr. Fauci’s Reputation

The Washington Post is reportedly preparing a hit-piece on the nonprofit group White Coat Waste Project (WCW), which works with both Republicans and Democrats to eliminate abusive and wasteful scientific government spending, because of its reporting on White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

WCW has worked to uncover some of the abusive animal experiments funded by Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, including experiments that involved the torture and euthanizing of beagle puppies for drug testing. Their work has attracted increased media attention in recent weeks, leading to calls for Fauci to answer for his agency’s activity or even resign from his position.

To Protect Fauci, The Washington Post is Preparing a Hit Piece on the Group Denouncing Gruesome Dog Experimentationshttps://t.co/gtpZpAbPlR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 2, 2021

According to journalist Glenn Greenwald, Washington Post reporter Beth Reinhard recently reached out to WCW to request certain financial documents. After WCW provided those documents, along with extensive information about the group’s fundraising, Reinhard reportedly asked if the group would continue to not take funds from “political committees or dark money groups.” The group is reportedly largely funded by grassroots small donors.

Reinhard also asked if WCW has turned down money from pro-Trump or other conservative organizations who she expected “would embrace [WCW’s] campaign targeting Fauci,” according to emails revealed by Greenwald. Later, on a phone call, WCW vice president of advocacy and public policy Justin Goodman was reportedly asked by Post reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb if WCW was concerned that their reporting on the dog abuse would harm Fauci’s reputation and his ability to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. (RELATED: Fauci Under Fire For Gain-Of-Function Research, Testing On Dogs)

“It’s clear based on my conversations with them that rather than investigating the horrific puppy experimentation being funded with our tax dollars by Anthony Fauci — about which they have asked virtually nothing — they are instead interested in attempting to discredit our organization and #BeagleGate campaign in order to run defense for Fauci,” Goodman reportedly told Greenwald.