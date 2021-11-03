You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Hunting With Your Wife’ Video

You Betcha has dropped another incredible video.

The popular entertainment company released “Hunting With Your Wife” in collaboration with Charlie Berens and Dude Dad, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Now, I want to be clear here that I don’t have anything against female hunters. There are plenty of female hunters in this country substantially better than I am. That’s a fact, and I’m more than man enough to admit it.

However, anyone who says this video isn’t hysterical is just lying. It perfectly drills how annoying someone can be when coming along who doesn’t know what they’re doing.

It’s similar to watching football with someone who has a million questions about why players are doing what they’re doing. I get 12 regular season college football games a year. I don’t want to spend them explaining why the running back chose the lane he chose.

The funniest part of that video without a doubt was the deer promising to jump property lines so that the hunters would have to ask permission to find it.

Asking permission from landowners is a rule that’s drilled into your head on the first day of hunter safety.

Also, if you haven’t seen my interview with Myles from You Betcha, I can’t recommend it enough. He’s a hilarious dude.

Props to You Betcha for giving fans another fire video. It’s what we love to see!