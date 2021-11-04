Biden Administration Hit With Lawsuits Challenging Vaccine Mandate

Multiple groups filed lawsuits Thursday against the Biden administration, challenging the legality of its vaccine mandate for private companies.

President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would develop a rule requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine. Biden announced Thursday that these businesses have until Jan. 4 to implement the mandate requiring the shot or weekly COVID-19 testing.

The Daily Wire, represented by the Dhillon Law Group and Alliance Defending Freedom, filed the legal challenge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit Thursday.

“The Daily Wire will not comply with President Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, and we are suing the Biden Administration to put a stop to their gross overreach,” Daily Wire co-founder and co-chief executive officer, Jeremy Boreing, said in a press conference.

It’s done. @realDailyWire has officially filled our lawsuit against the Biden Administration to challenge this tyrannical vaccine mandate. Enough! We will not comply. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) November 4, 2021

The lawsuit claims that the Biden administration lacks the constitutional and statutory authority to implement the vaccine requirement, and the mandate failed to meet the requirements for issuing a rule without listening to public comments or going through regulatory proceedings.

“The Biden administration’s attempt to impose this unprecedented and unlawful federal medical mandate on the U.S. workforce without considering the public’s views is arbitrary, capricious, unsupported by the evidence, and would produce a willfully ignorant rule,” Harmeet K Dhillon, co-counsel for the Daily Wire, said during the press conference.

The Job Creators Network (JCN), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, announced Thursday that it filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s mandate. (RELATED: Vaccine Mandate Enforcement Threatens To Create A Second Economic Crisis)

“The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate is clearly illegal and will have a devastating impact on our small business and our entire economy. JCN is suing the Administration on the grounds that OSHA does not have the authority to impose such a mandate,” the JCN said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Arizona, Missouri and Montana attorneys general announced Thursday that they would file a lawsuit on Nov. 5, according to press releases obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Brooks Introduces Bill To Ban Federal Funding For Vaccine Mandates)

“The federal government does not have the authority to unilaterally force private employers to mandate their employees to get vaccinated or foot the bill of weekly testing,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a press release Thursday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced a lawsuit Thursday challenging the mandate’s legality, local outlet WJXT reported.

“They’re abusing emergency power to be able to do what they would not be able to get through the congress and do in a constitutional way. And so we are going to be challenging that I think this rule is absolutely going down,” DeSantis said according to WJXT.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

