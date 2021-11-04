‘If He’s Going To Be Dishonest, He Ought To Be Challenged’: Rand Paul Fires Back After He’s Scolded For Interrupting Fauci

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul fired back Thursday after Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray rebuked him for interrupting Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul used his time to question Fauci about his previous comments as well as his support for gain of function research and possible attempts to obscure that support by changing the definition of gain of function. When Paul’s time had expired, Murray gave Fauci some time to rebut Paul’s assertions. (RELATED: Rand Paul Accuses Fauci Of ‘Lying Dozens Of Times’ After Bombshell Report)

WATCH:

“There were so many things that are egregious misrepresentation here, Madam Chair, that I don’t think I would be able to refute all of them,” Fauci began, saying that he would take a moment to address a couple of Paul’s comments.

“You said I’m unwilling to take any responsibility for the current pandemic. I have no responsibility for the current pandemic. The current pandemic, okay?” Fauci continued as Paul shook his head. “Number two, you said the overwhelming amount of evidence indicates that’s a lab leak. I believe most card-carrying … molecular virologists would disagree with you. It is much more likely, even though we leave open all possibilities, much more likely it was a natural occurrence. Third, you say we –”

“You tested 80,000 animals and no animals have been found with COVID,” Paul pushed back, noting that despite the best efforts of many, scientists had been thus far unable to find a single intermediate animal host. Murray quickly quieted him and allowed Fauci to continue.

“And third, you made a statement just a moment ago that is completely incorrect where you say we continue to support research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci said.

Paul argued that Fauci had approved support for the lab in August of 202o, but Fauci protested, “No, your statement says quote, I wrote it down … ‘You continue to support research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.'”

“In your committee a month ago you said you still trust the Chinese scientists and you still support the research over there,” Paul objected, interrupting again.

“Senator Paul, I have allowed Dr. Fauci to respond,” Murray chastised Paul. “You’ve had your time, I’m going to give him -”

“If he is going to be dishonest, he ought to be challenged,” Paul shot back.

“Senator Paul, we will allow Dr. Fauci to respond after you’ve given accusations like that,” Murray turned back to Fauci to allow him to finish.

Fauci said that he had already said what he wanted to say. “As usual – I have a great deal of respect for this body of the Senate and makes me very uncomfortable to have to say something, but he is egregiously incorrect in what he says,” he said.

“History will figure that out on its own,” Paul said.