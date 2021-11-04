EXCLUSIVE: Reps. Roy, Massie Demand Answers From DOJ Over Treatment Of Jan. 6 Defendants In Confinement

Republicans Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie sent a letter Thursday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, demanding answers and a briefing from the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants currently incarcerated.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, in which the two House Republicans call for updates on any investigation being conducted by the DOJ into whether the Washington D.C. jail, where Jan. 6 defendants are being held while they await their court dates, is violating their civil rights. This is the third time Roy and Massie have sent a letter to Garland on this issue.

“Earlier this month U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth found the warden of the D.C. jail and the director of the D.C. Department of Corrections in contempt for treatment of January 6 defendants in confinement. Judge Lamberth ordered the DOJ to investigate whether the jail is violating the civil rights of the dozens of Americans that are incarcerated there while they wait for their day in court,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

“This comes after months of accusations of mistreatment in the DC jail, including two letters from us raising alarms on this precise topic. Please provide Congress regular updates on this situation, including updates on any investigation, including any civil rights investigation, conducted by your department,” they added. (RELATED: DC Jail Moves 400 Inmates After Accused Capitol Rioters Complained About Terrible Conditions)

READ THE LETTER HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

On Wednesday, it was reported that around 400 inmates at the Washington, D.C., jail will be transferred to a federal prison in Pennsylvania after accused Capitol rioters complained about terrible conditions. (RELATED: ‘Transparently Security Theater’: Onlookers, Members Of Congress Call Bullsh*t On Capitol Police ‘Security Threat’)

A federal judge ordered an inspection of the facility after holding D.C. jail officials in contempt for not providing information about a Jan. 6 defendant’s medical treatment. The inspection ended up finding “evidence of systemic failures,” including toilets full of human waste and guards who kept food and water from inmates as a form of punishment. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Pathetic Piece Of Trash’: House Republicans Respond To Rolling Stone Piece Alleging Capitol Riot Coordination)

“This is the third such letter that Reps. Roy and Massie have sent to AG Garland since May regarding reported mistreatment of January 6th defendants, and he has yet to provide any real answers on the matter. The accused are innocent until proven guilty, and justice must always be conducted without favor or prejudice. The American people deserve answers on what is happening in this case,” an office spokesperson for Roy told the Daily Caller.

The two lawmakers demanded a congressional briefing no later than November 15, 2021.