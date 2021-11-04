‘We Want To Live!’: Climate Activists Confront, Heckle Joe Manchin

Climate activists confronted on Thursday Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, shouting “We want to live” shortly after he reportedly stepped off his yacht in Washington, D.C.

WATCH:

BREAKING – Young climate activists with @sunrisemvmt confronted Sen. Manchin as he stepped off his yacht this morning. “We want to live!” they say. This comes after Manchin once again declines @POTUS’ Build Back Better Act, holding hostage significant investments in climate. pic.twitter.com/oT82sXiFZw — John Paul Mejia 🌅 (@johnpaul_mejia) November 4, 2021

Several activists also held a sign that said “Joe Manchin is burning our future for profit.” The protesters were from the Sunrise Movement and Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice.

As long as @Sen_JoeManchin takes MILLIONS from fossil fuel companies *and* plays a role in drafting climate legislation, people are going to keep calling it out 🗣 https://t.co/GxtBW3u7Dg — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 4, 2021

Manchin said on Monday he wanted to understand how President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act would affect the national debt and inflation, and said he will not support the legislation until he has these answers about how it will influence the U.S. economy.

Biden proposed a $555 billion investment in clean energy to combat climate change in the Build Back Better Act. It includes $320 billion for clean energy tax credits, $105 billion to address extreme weather in America, $110 billion in clean energy and supply chains, and $20 billion in government incentives to buy clean energy technology. (RELATED: Here Are All The Green New Deal Handouts Democrats Wedged Into Their $3.5 Trillion Budget)

Biden called the Build Back Better Act the “largest effort to combat climate change in American history.”

Manchin did not respond to the protesters and, instead, kept walking.