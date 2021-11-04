Dana White Releases Chilling UFC 268 Hype Video

The hype video for UFC 268 is absolutely incredible.

The highly-anticipated UFC event will go down Saturday night in New York, and it’s one of the most stacked cards we’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the top of the card, Kamaru Usman fights Colby Covington and Rose Namajunas fights Zhang Weili. If that alone doesn’t get your blood pumping, the hype video tweeted by Dana White should be more than enough to get the job done.

Give it a watch below.

Saturday night is going to be absolutely electric, and there’s no other way to put it. It’s going to be awesome from start to finish, and I can’t wait to see what happens.

Usman is coming off a massive win over Jorge Masvidal, and Namajunas got a huge victory over Weili the last time they fought.

Now, Usman will look to crush Covington and Namajunas will look for back-to-back wins against the Chinese-born superstar.

Rose Namajunas teared up after winning the strawweight title at #UFC261 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/KsnCTYOIOS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2021

I’m a UFC fan, but there are always a couple cards every year that are a cut above the rest. UFC 268 is stacked, and the top two fights are going to be outstanding.

Make sure to check out all the action Saturday night on ESPN+ PPV. It’s going to be one hell of an awesome night, and props to Dana White for putting together another electric card for fans.