‘100 Percent False’: Dave Portnoy Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Admits He’s ‘Scared’ Of Cancel Culture

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy responded on Thursday to an Insider report about allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The Insider report details an alleged time between Portnoy and a 20-year-old woman who said she felt like she was treated as a “human sex doll,” and that their sex was so allegedly “rough” it felt like she “was being raped.” According to the report, at one point she was allegedly “screaming in pain.”

However, Portnoy denied the allegations in the report, saying they were “100 percent false” and that the hookup was “100 percent consensual,” in video clips posted Thursday.

Portnoy explained in a two-minute-long clip that he and the woman “didn’t get along. We saw the world very differently.” He emphasized that they hooked up the first time and it was “100 percent consensual.” He said they did not “hook up a second” time because they “did not like each other.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My Response To The Business Insider Hit Piece That Has Been 8 Months In The Making (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/gwrO07uIEE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 4, 2021

“It’s is 100 percent false,” he said. “There’s not an ounce of credibility to it. If this woman, the reporter, wants to print and talk to all the girls I’ve actually hooked up with and known, you’re going to see just one after another, ‘great guy, respectful,’ yes, may like kinky sex. Yes, may send sex messages things like that, both ways. Take anything like that out of the bedroom and put it out of context, yeah, it looks fucking weird.” (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Goes After Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Over Labor Unions)

The founder of the site admitted he’s been “pretty open about” his sex life but said, “none of the girls besides this have ever said a thing.”

My Response To The Business Insider Hit Piece That Has Been 8 Months In The Making (Part 2/2) pic.twitter.com/lkKJi9i4sb — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 4, 2021

He admitted people will believe what they want to believe and said “it sucks to be attacked like this.” He also said he has “a target on [his] back” and that the experience “is eye-opening.”

“It’s, like, scary. It’s actually fucking scary because people can basically say whatever they want and this is going to be the new narrative: ‘Dave Portnoy’s a rapist,'” Portnoy said. He also issued a warning about cancel culture.

“Cancel culture has been coming for me for decades, this is just the next iteration,” Portnoy explained. “The woke cancel culture wants to cancel me … I’m scared now.”

He concluded his clip by saying, “Give me a fucking break.”