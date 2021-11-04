‘Trump’s Name Is The Only Name Biden Can Remember’: Tomi Lahren Slams Biden For Obsessing Over The Former President

Tomi Lahren mocked President Joe Biden for his heavy usage of former President Donald Trump’s name during the Virginia State Governor Elections Thursday on Fox News.

“I think that President Joe Biden misses President Donald Trump as much as we all do and as much as the American people do and as much as the liberal media does, quite frankly,” Lahren said, “or maybe it’s just that Donald Trump’s name is the only name that Joe Biden can remember at this point.”

Fox host and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Biden criticized the effect of Trump’s policies on America, even though, according to McEnany, the nation had “historically low unemployment, higher wages, lower gas prices” during Trump’s tenure. Lahren said that states were better off with Trump’s leadership. (RELATED: Youngkin Beats McAuliffe, Clinching First Statewide Win In Virginia For Republicans Since 2009)

WATCH:

“As you mentioned, Kayleigh, historically low unemployment,” Lahren said, “tax cut for 80% of Americans, a secure border, energy independence, the list goes on of wonderful accomplishments of the Trump administration. Of course, his tweets were mean, but a lot of Americans are looking at that right now, longing for those mean tweets and longing for lower gas prices.”

Lahren went on to say that the Democrats still refused to take responsibility for their multiple failures, a tactic she described as “the Democrat 101 playbook.”

“Obama did the same thing, blaming Bush for everything that went wrong and taking credit for everything that went right,” Lahren said. “This is what they’ll continue to do. They won’t own up and take accountability. But I think after this loss in Virginia and this small red wave that we’ve seen, I do think that Democrats are going to distance themselves from Joe Biden. We just hope that they distance themselves from the radical agenda so that we don’t suffer for the next three and a half years.”