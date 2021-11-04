Gal Gadot Steals Show In Sparkling Red Dress With Thigh-High Cut At Premiere

Gal Gadot definitely stole the show when she stepped out in a sparkling dress with a racy leg slit during a premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday.

The 36-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in a sleeveless shimmering, red sequins dress with a thigh-high leg slit on one side when she showed up on the red carpet at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Red Notice."

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair slicked back, jewelry and metallic gold high heels.

To say the "Wonder Woman" star looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

