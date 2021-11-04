‘Indiana Jones 5’ Crew Member Dies In Morocco

An “Indiana Jones 5” crew member has died.

According to The Sun, Nic Cupac passed away in Morocco at the age of 54. He was at the location preparing for a major stunt scene and was found dead in his hotel room. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It is believed that Cupac died of natural causes, according to the same report.

This is almost certainly the biggest problem to hit “Indiana Jones 5,” but it’s also most certainly not the only issue.

The film has faced delays because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Harrison Ford suffered an injury while training for a scene.

Now, a crew member has been found dead in his hotel room while in Morocco preparing for a stunt scene. It’s insane how many issues the latest Indy movie has had.

Hopefully, the problems can come to an end sooner or later. Obviously, someone dying is incredibly tragic, and I have no doubt it’ll cause issues for the people there.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Cupac’s family and everyone impacted.