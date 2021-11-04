Instagram Model Aida Victoria Merlano Allegedly Helped Her Mother Escape Prison In Colombia

Instagram model Aida Victoria Merlano is reportedly in hot water with the authorities in Colombia.

According to The Sun, Merlano has been accused of helping her mother Aida Merlano Rebolledo escape prison by distracting the guards when they took her to the dentist. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rebolledo, who was a Colombian senator, was sentenced to 15 years on charges of voter fraud, corruption, and illegal possession of weapons.

According to The Sun, authorities are accusing Merlano, who has 2.5 million Instagram followers, of chatting up two guards at the dentist office while her mom was left alone in the examination room. Her mother made a run for it and successfully managed to get away.

Rebolledo was later arrested in Venezuela, and her daughter now faces 21 years.

Should you allegedly help someone escape from prison? Probably not, but it’s not like it was some random stranger. She was helping her mother, and she’s a smoke show.

I’m not a lawyer, but I’m pretty sure the rules are simply different when you’re a good looking woman. Things are more flexible with the laws.

The fact Merlano is facing 21 years is a joke. We might have to send SEAL Team 6 down to Colombia to spring her and evacuate her to America.

If this country isn’t willing to defend models, then what are we even doing here? You have to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.

We’ll have to wait and see how her legal situation shakes out, but I’m all for a rescue operation if it comes to that. I’m sure the great people of Colombia agree. #FreeOurModels or prepare to get invaded. That’s a movement I’m more than willing to get behind.