Joe Thomas Says Peyton Manning Told Him To ‘Take A Sh*t’ On The GM’s Desk To Get Out Of Cleveland

Peyton Manning had a bold plan to get Joe Thomas off the Browns.

Joe Thomas revealed on a recent episode of “The Thom & Hawk Football Show” that the legendary quarterback once called him up with a plan to cut him loose from the organization. The plan? He needed to poop on the GM’s desk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thomas said the following on his podcast, according to Outkick:

[Manning]’s like, ‘Alright, here’s the game plan. Go into your GM’s office when he’s not there, pull your pants down and take a shit on his desk. Then they can’t do anything but trade you, and then you can come win a Super Bowl with me.’ Peyton, I appreciate your humor as always. I appreciate that you want me. That really gives me a lot of warm and fuzzies, but I’m not gonna be able to poop on my GM’s desk.

You can listen to the entire episode below.

I love this story about Peyton Manning. It’s not a secret at all that Manning is one of the funniest guys in the history of the NFL.

Everything that guy says and does is hilarious. Need proof of that fact? Look no further than his “Monday Night Football” Manning megacast on ESPN2.

MNF with Peyton & Eli, the alternate broadcast on ESPN2, exhibited viewership growth for the third straight week. ESPN says the two will be back for Weeks 7 & 8. I understand scheduling, but these guys have broken through. There’s not really an excuse for a break. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 28, 2021

Was he being serious when telling Thomas to poop on the team’s GM’s desk? Almost certainly not, but we all know Manning will do anything to win.

If he thought this move could protect his blindside and help him win a ring, I wouldn’t put anything past him. You don’t win two Super Bowls by not having an insane competitive edge.

It’s too bad Thomas never did it. Who knows how successful him and Manning could have been together on the same offense. Would have been electric!