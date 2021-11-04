‘He Said F**k You’: Daily Caller Reporter Testifies About What He Saw During Rittenhouse Shooting

A Daily Caller reporter who recorded video in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the night Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people testified on Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum chased and lunged at the teenager before he fired his gun.

Richard McGinniss, chief video director for the Daily Caller, witnessed Rittenhouse‘s shooting of Jason Rosenbaum on Aug. 25, 2020. During McGinniss’ testimony, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger pressed him to admit that he could not know Rosenbaum’s intentions that night.

“Well, he said f**k you and then he reached for the weapon,” McGinniss responded. McGinniss reenacted how Rosenbaum went after the gun, crouching and lunging forward with both arms from the stand.

It appeared Rosenbaum “was grabbing for the front portion” of Rittenhouse’s weapon before the latter fired the gun four times, McGinniss testified. McGinniss brought Rosenbaum to the hospital after he was shot, where he was confirmed dead. (RELATED: Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Boots Juror Over Joke About Jacob Blake)

WATCH:

Rittenhouse is charged with reckless and intentional homicides in the killing of Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and attempted homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, with a bullet to the arm, on Aug. 25, Reuters reported.

McGinniss said Rittenhouse was initially able to dodge Rosenbaum’s attempts to take the weapon, moving it out of reach. When asked by Binger if that meant Rosenbaum was no longer a threat to Rittenhouse, McGinniss replied that they were still “extremely close” and he was unsure “what would have happened if those shots hadn’t been fired.”

Ryan Balch, a military veteran who was armed alongside Rittenhouse in Kenosha, testified Rosenbaum was acting “violent,” throwing rocks and attempting to start fires, Reuters reported. He said Rosenbaum threatened to kill him and Rittenhouse “if he caught them alone.”

“Every encounter I saw him have with someone was extremely aggressive,” Balch said.

