Rep. Boebert Steals The Show With ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dress In AOC-Inspired Fashion

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Shakhzod Yuldoshboev Contributor
Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was wearing a dress that had the words “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Thursday event at Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Boebert wore the dress in an apparent reference to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mid-September performance with a “Tax The Rich” dress at the Met Gala.

The Colorado rep. posted a photo of herself alongside Trump on Twitter, captioning it, “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB.”

Boebert posted Oct. 29 a video showing her listening to rapper Bryson Gray’s new “Let’s Go Brandon” song — which has recently soared to the number one spot on the iTunes chart but was reportedly banned on a number of platforms, including YouTube for “medical misinformation” — as she walks up the stairs of the Capitol building.

“#1 for a reason,” Boebert captioned the video. (RELATED: Southwest Airlines Pilot Says ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ To Passengers Over Intercom)

During Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election integrity press conference on Wednesday, attendees burst into a “Let’s go Brandon” chant.