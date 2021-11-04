Rep. Boebert Steals The Show With ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dress In AOC-Inspired Fashion

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was wearing a dress that had the words “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Thursday event at Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Boebert wore the dress in an apparent reference to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mid-September performance with a “Tax The Rich” dress at the Met Gala.
The Colorado rep. posted a photo of herself alongside Trump on Twitter, captioning it, “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB.”
Boebert posted Oct. 29 a video showing her listening to rapper Bryson Gray’s new “Let’s Go Brandon” song — which has recently soared to the number one spot on the iTunes chart but was reportedly banned on a number of platforms, including YouTube for “medical misinformation” — as she walks up the stairs of the Capitol building.
During Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election integrity press conference on Wednesday, attendees burst into a “Let’s go Brandon” chant.