Rep. Boebert Steals The Show With ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dress In AOC-Inspired Fashion

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was wearing a dress that had the words “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Thursday event at Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Boebert wore the dress in an apparent reference to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mid-September performance with a “Tax The Rich” dress at the Met Gala.

The Colorado rep. posted a photo of herself alongside Trump on Twitter, captioning it, “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB.”

.@AOC, who makes well over double the national average salary and who voted to give herself a pay raise, showed up at the #MetGala (an event which costs $30,000 per ticket) wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress. This is obscenely out of touch and completely hypocritical. pic.twitter.com/rsdBd0Xqr3 — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) September 14, 2021

Boebert posted Oct. 29 a video showing her listening to rapper Bryson Gray’s new “Let’s Go Brandon” song — which has recently soared to the number one spot on the iTunes chart but was reportedly banned on a number of platforms, including YouTube for “medical misinformation” — as she walks up the stairs of the Capitol building.