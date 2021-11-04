Man Dead After Alleged Leaf Blower Attack During Argument Over Pig

A man is facing charges for the death of another man during an argument about a pig, WCHS reported.

Andrew Franklin Bush, 26, from Looneyville, Tennessee, is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly striking a man in the head with a leaf blower. The incident took place on Oct. 22, according to Roane County Magistrate Court records, WCHS reported.

Witnesses reported that William Greathouse, Bush, and another man were trying to move a pig into the back of a pick-up truck, parked in the driveway. The witnesses said that the cage broke, and the pig fell to the ground. Greathouse and Bush started to yell and curse at each other, and then began to punch each other in the face, WCHS reported.

Witnesses said that Bush then picked up a leaf blower, and struck Greathouse in the head. The force was so hard that the tube broke from the leaf blower, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Pig Kidney Successfully Transferred Into Human Patient For First Time)

State police troopers found Greathouse in the back of a pick-up truck when they arrived at the scene, and reported that he was found unconscious and not breathing, the outlet reported.

Bush gave a statement to troopers, acknowledging that he hit Greathouse with the leaf blower. He said that he was sorry for what he did and that hitting Greathouse with the blower was excessive, the outlet reported.

Bush is being held a the Central Regional Jail and has a $100,000 bond, WCHS reported.