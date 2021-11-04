Mike White’s Jersey From His First NFL Start Gets Put In The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has carved his place out in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to ESPN, White’s jersey from his first career start has been added to the HoF because his 37 completions against the Bengals were the most for a QB in his first start in league history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s also only the second QB since 1950 to throw for at least 400 yards in his first start. You can take a look at his HoF setup below.

Mike White’s jersey and game ball from the win in his Jets debut has been added to the @ProFootballHOF. His 37 completions are the most by a QB in their first start and he joins Cam Newton as the 2nd QB since 1950 to throw for 400+ yards in a debut. pic.twitter.com/VhFI4mhWlD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2021

White threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals this past Sunday when he had to start for an injured Zach Wilson.

Not only did he dominate, but he led the Jets to their second win of the season.

Mike White said he and his wife went to dinner after the game. He said he did pay for dinner. Come on restaurants – Mike White should be eating for free after that game. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 1, 2021

I think it’s more than fair to say that White has taken the league by storm since this past Sunday. Nobody had heard of this guy before he stepped in for Wilson against the Pats and now, football fans can’t stop talking about him.

The NFL can be a wild place and White is soaking it up for all its worth.

Put Mike White in the hall of fame right now pic.twitter.com/cqPxlPgaF2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2021

It should be a blast to see what he can do until Wilson is healthy enough to play again. Do we have a QB controversy in New York? We’re going to find that in the coming weeks!