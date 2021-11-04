Missouri Releases Awesome Red Light, Green Light Uniform Reveal Video

Missouri dropped an awesome uniform reveal video Thursday afternoon.

To capitalize on the “Squid Game” hype, the Tigers released a Red Light, Green Light-themed reveal video, and it’s pretty damn great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

For the record, the Tigers aren’t the only college football team to jump in on the “Squid Game” hype. Cincy also did a very similar uniform video.

When you’re arguably the most popular TV show in the game right now, people want a slice of that energy.

🔴 ʀᴇᴅ ʟɪɢʜᴛ

🟢 ɢʀᴇᴇɴ ʟɪɢʜᴛ

🎱 ɢᴀᴍᴇ ᴇɪɢʜᴛ#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/xtOgkMVr4y — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) October 27, 2021

Everyone knows that great uniforms are part of college football, and they’ve only gotten bigger over the past few years.

It seems like every single program other than a small handful, most notably Alabama, are in the alternative uniform game.

Now, you can add Missouri to the list and they definitely gave fans one of the best reveals we’ve seen in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mizzou Football (@mizzoufootball)

Also, if you haven’t already started watching “Squid Game,” I suggest that you do. I’m about halfway through the Netflix show, and it’s awesome.

Trust me when I say that you won’t regret giving it a shot.