Watch A Special Inside Look At The New ‘Scream’ Movie

A special inside look at “Scream” has dropped.

Several stars from the original film are appearing in the latest film in the legendary horror franchise, and it sure does look like it's going to be awesome.

Give the behind the scenes look a watch below. “Scream” fans are going to love it.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how amped I am for the new “Scream” film. It looks like it’s going to be incredible, and the entire thing is tied back to the original movie.

For those of you who don’t know, the original “Scream” movie from back in 1996 is widely-considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made.

Now, more than 20 years later from the original, fans are getting a brand new “Scream” movie. If that doesn’t get your heart pumping, you’re probably not a real film fan.

Add in the fact Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell are all in the film, and it’s not hard to understand why fans are excited.

We’re getting the band back together!

Make sure to check out “Scream” starting January 14, 2022!