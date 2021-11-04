Nick Saban Reacts To Henry Ruggs Allegedly Killing A Woman In A DUI Crash, Says ‘Consequences Can Be Devastating’ In Life

Nick Saban shared some somber thoughts about Henry Ruggs’ situation.

Ruggs has been accused of killing a woman in a fatal car crash while driving under the influence early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas. When his former college coach was asked about the situation, reminded people that actions have consequences. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From @GMFB: The #Raiders released WR Henry Ruggs III, who now faces 2 to 20 years in jail if convicted on a charge of DUI resulting in death. pic.twitter.com/UALmWRrXMo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Saban said the following in part when asked about Ruggs’ situation:

I think this is something a lot of folks can learn from. A lot of players on our team. When we say challenge people to make good choices and decisions, do the right thing. Because sometimes the consequences can be devastating. And these consequences are gonna probably be pretty devastating to Henry. We love him. We’re going to support him through it. But we also have a lot of compassion for the victims and our thoughts and prayers are also with them.

You can watch his full comments below.

Per usual, Saban is 100% correct. Sometimes in life, you find yourself in a situation you never wanted to be in because your actions caused you to be there.

Ruggs is innocent until proven guilty, but it’s clear that he has a massive battle ahead of him after allegedly being twice the legal drinking limit.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said in court today that former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH before the car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead, and Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

As I’ve said too many times to count, this entire situation is beyond tragic. A woman is dead, Henry Ruggs’ NFL career is almost certainly over and he could very likely end up in prison.

Please, do not drink and drive! It’s not worth it, folks.

Henry Ruggs’ horrific situation is a blunt reminder that drunk driver is never okay. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Call an Uber, call friend, call a taxi or sleep in your car. Don’t put everyone on the road at risk. pic.twitter.com/03khVxe9HW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Listen to Saban on this issue, and you better believe actions have consequences.