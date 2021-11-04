NYT, Political Commentators Mock Middle Class Family Who’s Paying More For Milk Thanks To Inflation

The New York Times and liberal commentators mocked a middle class family that spends high sums of money on milk as a result of inflation via Twitter Thursday.

Larry and Krista Stotler, a married couple from Texas, told CNN correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro that inflation has burdened their large family when it comes to buying groceries. Krista said the rise of dairy prices has caused her family to purchase twelve gallons of milk for $2.79 per gallon a week, up from $1.99 previously.

She said that they would have paid $150-$200 on groceries back in March in comparison to the approximate $310 they currently spend.

The New York Times mocked the Stotlers for the large sums of milk via Twitter, then later deleted the post.

“Sorry, I can’t do today’s crossword. I’m too busy carrying my 12 gallons of milk home,” the NYTimes Wordplay posted.

“Having to buy 12 gallons a week means you have an issue with contraception…not the price of milk,” Orlando Sentinel Sports Editor J. Michael tweeted in response to the segment. (RELATED: Biden Lies About Wages As Americans Get Poorer Amid Inflation Surge)

Having to buy 12 gallons a week means you have an issue with contraception… not the price of milk 🤷🏽‍♂️ — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) November 4, 2021

“12 gallons of milk a week may sound like a lot, but they’ve actually had to cut out their milk baths on alternate days,” said New York Magazine writer Jonathon Chait. “My family of four consumes about half a gallon of milk every other week. I guess some people drink vastly more milk than I’m used to!”

12 gallons of milk a week may sound like a lot, but they’ve actually had to cut out their milk baths on alternate days. https://t.co/3vwwMWjKfR — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 4, 2021

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali expressed doubt that the Stotlers were an “average American family” based on the amount of milk they purchase.

“Also, what ‘average American family’ drinks 48 gallons of milk in a month?” he tweeted. “Does anyone even drink 24 gallons in a month?”

Also, what “average American family” drinks 48 gallons of milk in a month? Is that “average?” Does anyone even drink 24 gallons in a month? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 4, 2021

Food companies have raised their prices to combat the growing costs of inflation, labor shortages and the current supply chain issues as their quarterly profits significantly fall due to rising costs in transportation, meat, grain, steel cans and labor. Consumer spending at grocery stores rose by 4% in August 2021 in comparison to the previous year and September’s food wholesale prices rose 2%.

The Labor Department reported in October that the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures inflation, rose 8.6% in the last year, marking the largest single-year rise since 2010. The inflation year-over-year rose to 5.4% due to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) 0.4% rise in September.