Patrick Mahomes Says ‘It’s Definitely Disappointing’ He Won’t Get To Play Against Aaron Rodgers

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t sound too pumped about Aaron Rodgers not suiting up Sunday.

The Packers star is out Sunday against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 and being unvaccinated. That means Jordan Love will get his first career start against Kansas City. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While a lot of quarterbacks might be happy about not having to play Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes is a bit bummed.

According to Harold Kuntz, Mahomes told the media Wednesday that “it’s definitely disappointing” he won’t get to go up against the defending NFL MVP.

He also added that “hopefully” Rodgers is doing well fighting the virus.

Believe it or not, I actually believe Mahomes is telling the truth when he says he’s disappointed he can duel it out with Rodgers.

The greatest athletes in the world all have one thing in common. They want to beat other elite athletes. They don’t get joy beating up on scrub squads.

They want to go out and beat other stars.

Even though the Chiefs are struggling this season, I have no doubt that Mahomes wanted to earn a win over Rodgers. Beating the Packers with Jordan Love is still a win, but people won’t view it the same, and they shouldn’t.

