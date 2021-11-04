Patrick Mahomes Says ‘It’s Definitely Disappointing’ He Won’t Get To Play Against Aaron Rodgers

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t sound too pumped about Aaron Rodgers not suiting up Sunday.

The Packers star is out Sunday against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 and being unvaccinated. That means Jordan Love will get his first career start against Kansas City. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

While a lot of quarterbacks might be happy about not having to play Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes is a bit bummed.

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

According to Harold Kuntz, Mahomes told the media Wednesday that “it’s definitely disappointing” he won’t get to go up against the defending NFL MVP.

He also added that “hopefully” Rodgers is doing well fighting the virus.

Mahomes on Rodgers being out: “It’s definitely disappointing, when you get to see an all-time great like him play and I’ve watch his game for a long time, feeling that I play a similar style, you always want to compete against the best, but hopefully he’s healthy.” #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 3, 2021

Believe it or not, I actually believe Mahomes is telling the truth when he says he’s disappointed he can duel it out with Rodgers.

The greatest athletes in the world all have one thing in common. They want to beat other elite athletes. They don’t get joy beating up on scrub squads.

They want to go out and beat other stars.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19. More here: https://t.co/YtnH67bn18 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Even though the Chiefs are struggling this season, I have no doubt that Mahomes wanted to earn a win over Rodgers. Beating the Packers with Jordan Love is still a win, but people won’t view it the same, and they shouldn’t.

Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wanted ‘Alternate Treatment’ To Count As Being Vaccinated https://t.co/opgZXQhiQR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

