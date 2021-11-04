‘I’d Pay To See Her Go On Reid’s Show’: Jesse Watters Stirs The Pot For Joy Reid Vs. Winsome Sears Showdown

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Thursday that he’d “pay” to see Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears appear with MSNBC host Joy Reid to debate the role of white supremacy in the gubernatorial election.

WATCH:

“I’d pay to see her go on Reid’s show,” Watters said on Fox News’ “The Five.”

“I don’t know if Joy has the — I don’t know what you’d call it — to book her but she needs … the lieutenant governor to be a victim and she’s not a victim and that’s whys she’s such a threat to Joy Reid and the Democrats.” (RELATED: Gutfeld Calls Liberal Female Cable News Hosts “Racists” For Ignoring Winsome Sears)

“[Critical race theory] is a stain on the legacy to Martin Luther King,” Watters continued, saying that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “aspired to have a color blind society” in which people are not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

“Joy Reid, all she wants to see is color. She just wants to strip everything else out… You don’t see grit, you don’t see education, you don’t see free will … They can’t talk about it,” Watters said.

As the election results were broadcast Tuesday night, members of the left-wing media said the Republicans were winning because of “white supremacy,” despite Sears, a black woman, winning the lieutenant governor position in Virginia.

“[White supremacists] are dangerous, they’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff,” Reid said.

Sears then challenged the cable news host to debate the issue “if she is woman enough.”

“I’m destroying all of the narratives about race. Look at me! Look at me! I am a heartbeat away from the governorship in case anything happens to the governor, and how are you going to tell then that I am a victim?” she asked.

“I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show,” Sears told Fox News on Wednesday. “Let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that. I’d go in a heartbeat and we’d have a real discussion without Joy speaking behind my back, if you will. She talks about white supremacy: does she know I ran against a white supremacist? I mean, Joy, come on, get your facts straight and then come talk to me.” (RELATED: MSNBC Hosts Melted Down As Virginia Numbers Trickled In)

“As if electing a black female to lieutenant governor of Virginia is a gateway drug to white supremacy. This is absurd,” co-host Dana Perino said.

“If Winsome Sears … and the new attorney general were Democrats, right now you know what they would be doing? They would be calling them to run in 2024,” Perino continued, noting that a growing number of Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to seek reelection.