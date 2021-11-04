REPORT: Deion Sanders Is A Candidate For The TCU Job

TCU is reportedly interested in speaking with Deion Sanders.

The Horned Frogs recently got rid of Gary Patterson as the team’s head coach, and that means a search is underway for the next head football coach at TCU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, TCU is interested in speaking with Sanders about the opening. The retired NFL superstar is currently the head coach at FCS Jackson State, and he’s had a solid amount of success in a short period of time.

TCU is working to interview Deion Sanders, Jay Norvell and Tony Elliott, a source tells @247Sports. Also of interest, representatives of Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore have reached out to the Horned Frogs. https://t.co/wULVHMSz4t — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 3, 2021

It seems like Sanders’ name has been tied to a few FBS openings since he took over at JSU, and he could be the perfect man for the job at TCU if he’s open to leaving.

Judging from what we’ve already seen him do with the Tigers at the FCS level, we know Sanders can recruit at an insanely high level.

Recruiting is one of the major aspects of being a successful college coach, and the next leader of the Horned Frogs will have to secure a lot of talent to compete in the revamped Big 12.

With Sanders ties to the NFL and given the fact the program is located in Texas, he would probably feast on the recruiting trail.

Now, does he want to leave JSU? No idea, but if he does, TCU could be a great landing spot. It would be awesome watching him coach a relatively big D1 school. It’d be electric.