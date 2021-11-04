Republican Truck Driver Who Spent $153 On Campaign Unseats Top Democrat In Stunning Upset

Edward Durr, a Republican truck driver and political newcomer, officially unseated New Jersey Senate president Steve Sweeney.

Durr, who spent just $153 on his New Jersey State Senate campaign, was declared the winner Thursday morning, the Associated Press reported. Almost half of Durr’s campaign funds were reportedly spent at restaurant chain Dunkin’ Donuts, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Top NJ lawmaker Steve Sweeney defeated by GOP newcomer Edward Durr, who spent just $153 on his campaign. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 4, 2021

Durr said in an interview on Fox News that he was “not seeking power or fame, only to give the people better representation.” Durr reportedly entered the race after being denied a concealed carry permit despite a clean record, according to NBC Philadelphia.

When asked by Fox News host Rachel Campos Duffy what he planned to do when elected, Durr said he didn’t know. (RELATED: Newly Elected Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris)

“That’s the key factor. I don’t know what I don’t know. So, I will learn what I need to know,” Durr said. “I’m going to guarantee you one thing.I will be the voice, and people will hear me … If there’s one thing people will learn about me, I got a big mouth, and I don’t shut up when I want to be heard.”

Durr has criticized New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he describes himself as “blue collar.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.