San Francisco Becomes First City To Mandate Vaccines For 5-Year-Olds

The city of San Francisco will soon become the first in America to require vaccine passports for indoor activities for children as young as five years-old.

Proof of vaccination is already required in the city for individuals aged 12 and older to participate in indoor activities like dining, exercise and going to entertainment venues. Now, that requirement will be extended to kids aged 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Food and Drug Administration-approved Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

“We definitely want to wait and make sure that children have an opportunity to get vaccinated,” said city Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip Tuesday. “That will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available to kids. So there will be a limited time in which there will not be those requirements, but then at some point, 5- to 11-year-olds will also have to show proof of vaccination to access some of those same settings.” (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Think Things Are Crazy Now? Wait Till They Mandate Vaccines For 8-Year-Olds)

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vaccine mandate for students will go into effect once the vaccine is fully FDA-approved for children, and that will now include those aged 5-11, according to SFGate. For now, the vaccine is under emergency use authorization for kids.