Superstar Actor Ryan Reynolds Says He’s Decided To Take A Hiatus From Acting

Superstar actor Ryan Reynolds announced he’s decided to take a hiatus from acting because he wants to spend more time with his kids.

The 45-year-old actor said he hoped to not shoot another movie maybe until the end of next summer, when Variety magazine caught up with him on the red carpet of his latest movie premiere Wednesday in Los Angeles. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Reynolds admitted he’s not exactly sure how that break looks like but said he wants to spend time with his children because it’s time you don’t get back. (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts To Quarantine Life In Fundraising Clip To Help Frontline Workers)

WATCH:

“To be honest, my kids are growing up and they are growing up faster than any doctor would have predicted,” he added. “And I don’t want to miss it. That’s more important to me than any movies or anything else right now.”

The “Deadpool” star admitted he was “very lucky” that he can take time off to do that, acknowledging not everyone can.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family,” Ryan shared with the Hollywood Reporter. “You know, you really don’t get that time back.”

The superstar actor is married to actress Blake Lively and the two have three children together.