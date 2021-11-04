Transgender Sex Offenders and Violent Criminals Share Jail With Women In Scotland, Report Finds

One dozen transgender prisoners convicted of violent or sexual crimes now reside in women’s jails in Scotland, The Times reported Wednesday.

Policy to allow male-bodied sex offenders into Scottish women’s prisons was made without consulting women prisoners. No impact assessment. No thought vast majority of women in jails are abuse victims. Nothing. Another tale from the “right side of history”.https://t.co/BkX2FX49g1 — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) November 3, 2021

Only one of the biologically male transgender prisoners completely transitioned, the remaining 11 self-identify as female, according to the Times.

“The evidence clearly indicates that where prisoners of the male sex, no matter how they identify, are held in women’s prisons, women in prison are negatively impacted,” said Dr. Kate Coleman, director of Keep Prisons Single Sex, according to the Times. (RELATED: ACLU Sues To Prevent Data On Transgender Prisoners From Being Released)

“It is always an issue to have trans women in with female prisoners and you have to think beyond the obvious which is physical or sexual threat,” according to Rhona Hotchkiss, former governor of Cornton Vale women’s prison, the Times reported. “The very fact of the presence of male-bodied prisoners among vulnerable women causes them distress and consternation.”

California was processing hundreds of requests in July from transgender women seeking to inhabit jails with biological women, as state law allows biological males to stay in women’s prisons. One California women’s prison housing transgender inmates stopped distributing condoms in July.

