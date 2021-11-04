Editorial

Tyrod Taylor Is On Track To Start For The Texans Against The Dolphins

David Hookstead
It sounds like Tyrod Taylor will be back on the field this weekend.

According to Tom Pelissero, Texans head coach David Culley told the media Thursday that the quarterback is on track to play and start against the Texans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Taylor hasn’t played since September as he’s had to battle a hamstring issue.

This is great news for the Texans. Ever since Taylor went down, Davis Mills has been under center for Houston, and it’s been an unmitigated disaster

The Texans are 1-7, they look absolutely atrocious and it’s crystal clear that Mills has no business right now being a starting quarterback in the NFL right now.

At least with Taylor under center, the offense might get a spark and move the ball around a little. Now, is he going to salvage a 1-7 season?

Absolutely not. The Texans are cooked no matter what at this point. However, he can at least help them not get embarrassed.

We’ll see how he does against the Dolphins after several weeks off, but if you’re a Texans fan, you have to be happy with this update.