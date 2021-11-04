UCLA Football Player Jay Toia Threatens To ‘Slap A B*tch’ In Disturbing Viral Video

An incredibly disturbing video of UCLA football player Jay Toia has surfaced.

In a video tweeted by @bichhomiequan, Toia could be seen appearing to block a group of women from leaving an elevator. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did he appear to block the women from leaving, he said multiple times he would “slap a b*tch.” You can watch the incredibly disturbing video below.

In a later tweet from @bichhomiequan, a person in the elevator claimed that he even raised his hand before the video started as if he was going to hit someone.

According to the Los Angeles Times, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly confirmed that he’d seen the media, but had deferred any potential decisions on Toia to the school. Toia did practice with the team as usual Wednesday.

Athletic director Martin Jarmond released a statement and said in part that the player’s actions were “inappropriate and not in line with our values and expectations.”

I don’t believe in judging people by their worst moments, but I do believe in holding people accountable for their mistakes.

You can’t appear to block women from leaving and talk about how you’ll “slap a b*tch,” and then face zero consequences.

That’s not a great look for UCLA and the people in charge. At the very least, he should be suspended a game. There’s simply no excuse for the kind of conduct displayed in that video.

We’ll see if UCLA pulls the trigger on some punishment. If the Bruins don’t, it’s absolutely going to send the wrong message about what is and isn’t acceptable conduct.