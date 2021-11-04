‘You F*cking Dumb Kyrie Motherf*ckers’: Chris Rock Takes Swipe At ‘Anti-Vaxxers’

Chris Rock took a swipe at those who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine and unvaccinated NBA star Kyrie Irving when he took the stage in Brooklyn.

During the 56-year-old comedian’s appearance at an NFT event, he told the crowd he hasn’t seen any shows since the pandemic hit and asked if others have told crowds to “throw their masks in the air! And wave them like you just don’t care,” TMZ reported in a piece published Thursday.

WATCH:

Chris Rock was at Brooklyn Steel last night to introduce The Strokes…but first he roasted anti-vaxxers and gave everyone a new name for them pic.twitter.com/Aa6dhg4arg — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2021

"Where's my anti-vaxxers at?" he added. "You fucking dumb, Kyrie motherfuckers!"

The comments drew applause and loud cheers from the crowd. The reaction from the audience was curious considering how New York City requires vaccinations to attend shows, the outlet noted.

Rock then called out the crowd to cheer for their vaccine of choice.

“Is it Moderna?” the stand-up comedian shouted. “Is it Pfizer? Is it J and J [Johnson and Johnson], the food stamp of vaccines.”

The Kyrie comment was in reference to Brooklyn Nets star Irving, who has said he wasn’t getting vaccinated in protest of people losing their jobs due to the vaccine mandates.