Aaron Rodgers Addresses Vaccine Fiasco, Says He’s In ‘The Crosshairs Of The Woke Mob’ And ‘Cancel Culture’

Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence on his vaccination status.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is out Sunday against the Chiefs after testing positive for coronavirus, and it was also revealed that he's unvaccinated, despite claiming he was "immunized."

During a Friday interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers said he’s in “the crosshairs of the woke mob” and people looking to put the “final nail” in his “cancel culture casket.”

He also called out the “witch hunt” that unfolded in the NFL to find out who was vaccinated and who wasn’t.

Aaron Rodgers is blaming cancel culture for him misleading about his vaccination status and then not following league protocols. pic.twitter.com/Ty3rKm2LFT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2021

Furthermore, he explained he’s allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, which are the Moderna and Pfizer options. He’s also listening to Joe Rogan’s advice and taking Ivermectin.

“I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines.” – Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/MVRuweJsix — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Honestly, good for Aaron Rodgers, and I say that as someone who is vaccinated and believes in the vaccine. Rodgers doesn’t owe anyone answers, and he damn sure doesn’t owe reporters answers on his vaccination status.

While the outrage machine is spinning up, he laid it all out for McAfee and his fans as to why he did what he did.

The media is flipping out because Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. NEWS FLASH: It’s nobody’s business whether or not athletes or anyone else is vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/fknz0bLlQF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Now, do I think it was still shady as all hell he said he was “immunized” in what appeared to be a word game? Sure, but he doesn’t have to explain anything to me.

This summer, @ByRyanWood asked #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers if he was vaccinated and his stance on it. Rodgers: “Yeah, I’ve been immunized” Here’s #12’s full response: pic.twitter.com/kKmXoZC8ca — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) November 3, 2021

Now, will the NFL look kindly on what Rodgers did? I have no idea, but that’s his issue to figure out. As far as I’m concerned, he doesn’t owe me or anyone else answers as to why he’s chosen to be unvaccinated.