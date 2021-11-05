Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Braless In Sparkling Silver Gown With Plunging Neckline

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely stunned when she went braless in a jaw-dropping gown with a plunging neckline on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible in the semi-sheer sparkling floor-length number dripping in pearls and sequins with a neckline down to her waist. She sported the look at the amfAR Los Angeles Gala Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the stunning look with her hair pulled back, silver high heels and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The former lingerie model often wows no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.