Alyssa Milano Says Giving Birth Triggered ‘Memories’ Of ‘Being Sexually Assaulted’

Alyssa Milano said giving birth to her child triggered “memories” of “being sexually assaulted” as she compared it to having things “done” to her she “didn’t want.”

“After going through therapy after giving birth to Milo and remembering that one moment of feeling like I was being held down and had things being done to me that I didn’t want, to me, was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted,” the 48-year-old actress shared Thursday on People’s podcast “Me Becoming Mom.”.(RELATED: Feminists Divided Over ‘Sex Strike’ To Protest Abortion Restrictions)

Alyssa Milano: Giving birth reminded me of being sexually assaulted https://t.co/bk0xhcxhk1 pic.twitter.com/XRBm2uGtbg — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2021

“It triggered all of these memories that I thought I had dealt with,” she added. “I think anyone who has dealt with trauma has the moments where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’ve dealt with that.’ Versus the moments where you go, ‘Oh, no I didn’t. I just tried to tuck it away so no one could see them or I couldn’t see them or feel them anymore.'” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says ‘It Was Important For Me To Be Able To Support’ Ford At Her Testimony [VIDEO])

“I remembered at one point really not enjoying the fact that lots of people had access to my vagina,” Milano continued. “And thinking to myself, ‘Why does — I don’t like this. Why does it feel so familiar? I’ve never had a baby before. Why does this invasive feeling feel so familiar?’That was just a fleeting moment, a tick in time, but I didn’t forget about it.”

The “Charmed” star surmised that if it “triggered” that for her she had to “imagine” it had done the same for others.

“I wonder how much of my postpartum anxiety was due to — of course, hormones and all of the things — but also that feeling that felt like I wasn’t in control, you know?” Alyssa shared.

Milano is married to David Bugliari and the two share a son Milo, 10, and daughter, Elizabella, 7.

The superstar actress said in 2018 when she was 19 she was allegedly sexually assaulted at a concert where there was a stampede.

“From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina,” Milano shared at the time. “I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please help me’ and they couldn’t help me. They shook their heads. I managed to break free and I climbed up the stage to get away from my predator. I turned around and I didn’t know which one it was. I looked to the sea of people and I couldn’t find him.”