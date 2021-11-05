‘Bipartisan Is A Cuss Word To Them’: Fox Panel Criticizes Far Left Over Infrastructure Impasse

Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno and Kayleigh McEnany criticized far-left Democrats for refusing to budge on the spending package.

During a panel discussion on Friday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered,” they discussed the fact that Democrats were still struggling to reach a consensus within their own party. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Says Democrats Received ‘Shellacking’ From ‘Political Novice’ Youngkin In Virginia)

WATCH:

“Progressives say, well, you can’t have your bipartisan infrastructure, which I think ‘bipartisan’ is a cuss word to them,” Faulkner began, pointing to those on the far left in the House who were refusing to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill — which already passed the Senate — until they agreed to a deal on the larger spending package.

“You can’t have that until they get everything they want. Their way or the highway and apparently they are in the car they want to be driving because it isn’t going anywhere,” Faulkner added.

McEnany noted that Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who leads the House Progressive Caucus, had said she was prepared to pass the spending package even if it cost Democrats control of the House.

“She is willing to sacrifice the House on the altar of these spending bills,” McEnany continued, arguing that according to an ABC/IPSOS poll, not even a majority of Democrats believed the bill would do anything to help them.

“You have Jayapal saying this is the hill I’m prepared to die on. It’s truly incredible,” McEnany added. “Not only that, Jennifer Granholm, she came out today, the energy secretary, I don’t know if you saw this — asked about what her plan was to lower gas prices. She laughed and said that’s hilarious.”

“This is a very out of touch administration, they just had a shellacking on Tuesday. Things can be turned around. President Barack Obama did it. He got a second term,” she concluded. “This is an administration not correcting the ship. Make no mistake about it.”