‘Grotesque’: Fox News Panelist Astonished That Leftists Won’t Defend Winsome Sears Amidst Racist Attacks

Fox News panelist Dagen McDowell went after the left for not defending Winsome Sears, the recently elected Republican lieutenant governor of Virginia, from racist attacks Friday.

MSNBC aired a segment Wednesday where Reverend and professor Michael Dyson denounced Sears, calling her a “figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.” (RELATED: Jesse Watters Says Michael Eric Dyson Prefers White Governor Who Wears Blackface Over Black Lt. Gov.)

McDowell criticized the left’s refusal to condemn Dyson’s remarks.

“It astonishes me that nobody on the left is condemning this kind of language from Michael Eric Dyson,” McDowell said. “Where are they in standing up for Winsome Sears and her incredible victory? I find it heartbreaking and grotesque, growing up in rural Virginia, and being in elementary school when the schools were truly first being integrated and for this woman, for people to spit on her victory and what she’s achieved in her life, but I know why they do it.”

“They need to diminish and dismiss her history,” McDowell continued, “and her history-making achievement, because her victory invalidates everything that they stand for. The quicksand on which these left-wing liberals stand disintegrates with a Winsome Sears and there’re more of them coming.”

In the same segment, McDowell also blasted David Plouffe, former President Barack Obama’s campaign manager, for saying that Democrats need to “go on the offense” on critical race theory (CRT) during the 2022 elections.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Is Plouffe actually admitting that elements of critical race theory are actually taught in schools?” McDowell said. “Is he actually admitting it exists? Before Tuesday it didn’t exist, at least based on these fire breathers on these other networks.”