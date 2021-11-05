‘This Is A Free Country’: Dana White Doubles Down On His Promise Not To Force Fighters To Get Vaccinated

UFC President Dana White doubled down on his promise not to force fighters to get vaccinated, telling Fox News Friday the choice is up to each individual.

“My fighters can get vaccinated or not,” White said, according to Fox News. “I believe as an American, that’s your choice. If you want to get vaccinated – your body. This is a free country. You do what you want.”

White also said there will be an opportunity for unvaccinated fans who are unable to attend Saturday’s Madison Square Garden fight to enjoy other UFC events.

“If you’re vaccinated and you want to come to the event, you can come to the event in New York. If you’re not, we’re gonna be putting on 44 events around the country, you can go to one of those shows.”

White also noted he believes tides are turning against vaccine mandates throughout the nation. (RELATED: Biden Administration Hit With Lawsuits Challenging Vaccine Mandate)

“I even see some people on the crazy liberal side now saying ‘whoa, what are we doing here?’ … I think people just want some normalcy again. You’re seeing it in Virginia,” White said.

White previously expressed his opposition to vaccine mandates in August during an interview with Pat McAfee.

“I got my shit dialed in. A year and a half ago you got me ok? I didn’t see that coming. I never thought that Vegas could be shut down & now I do & now I’m ready for anything”@danawhite on covid & any future potential sports shutdowns #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/3Elg4SeOTs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2021

“This part of what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m not putting any restrictions on any of my people and forcing them to do anything. I’ve never forced anybody to do anything, let alone take a shot you might not be comfortable with. It’s not me. It’s not what I would ever do.”