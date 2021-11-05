Former ICE Director Tom Homan Says Paying Compensation To Illegal Immigrants ‘Sends A Terrible Message’

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tom Homan said Friday that compensating illegal immigrant families for being separated “sends a terrible message” about the federal government’s priorities.

“It sends a terrible message … Now you can cross the border illegally — bring some fentanyl with you — if you have a child with you, you won’t be prosecuted, we won’t separate you.” Homan said he has been talking to “a lot of angel moms and dads … who are in tears. They’re either really mad or really sad.”

WATCH:

“How about the tens of thousands of angel moms that were separated from their children, forever, because their children were killed by someone in this country illegally? (RELATED: ‘Nothing Like This Has Ever Been Attempted’ In History’: Stephen Miller Flames ‘Insane’ Idea Of $450K Compensation For Illegal Migrants)

Homan asked “how much money” should they receive for their “emotional stress … How much emotional stress do angel moms and dads have when their child was killed by illegal aliens and they had to bury them?”

The Biden administration has been less than clear about its policy on compensating illegal immigrants who were separated from their families. The Wall Street Journal first reported Oct. 28 that the federal government was prepared to provide illegal migrants with $450,000 for the “trauma” of family separation.

On Wednesday after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy directly questioned President Joe Biden about the $450,000 sum, he was told it was “not gonna happen.” On Thursday, however, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared that Biden was “perfectly comfortable” with the Department of Justice (DOJ) offering a financial settlement with separated illegal immigrant families — although she did not specify what sum of money he was comfortable with.

“If it saves taxpayer dollars and puts the disastrous history of the previous administration’s [former President Donald Trump] use of zero tolerance and family separation behind us, the president is perfectly comfortable with the Department of Justice settling with the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the U.S. government,” Jean-Pierre said.

Homan speculated that Biden seemed confused about the matter “because he doesn’t know what’s going on. It’s obvious he never knows what’s going on.” (RELATED: Gov. Abbott Says Texas Is Fighting Back Against Biden Over ‘Open Door Policies’)

The former acting director of ICE said he was a police officer in New York who had to separate families. “I arrested fathers for domestic violence,” noting that he also separated children from parents if a driver was charged with a DUI. “It’s sad, it’s unfortunate, but it happens in law enforcement every day across this country and if it happens to U.S. citizens’ families every day why do we want a different set of rules for those who are illegal aliens entering the country illegally.”

“This is ridiculous, it’s disgusting and the American people need to call for this government to shut this down right now. They shouldn’t get a dime.”