‘Toxic Mix Of Desperation And Disrespect’: Harris Faulkner Torches Protesters Who Accosted Joe Manchin

Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner and Brian Kilmeade criticized the climate protesters who harassed Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

During a Friday discussion on “The Faulkner Focus,” Faulkner and Kilmeade discussed the protesters, who surrounded Manchin while he was in his car, and pointed out just how dangerous a situation that created. (RELATED: ‘Bipartisan Is A Cuss Word To Them’: Fox Panel Criticizes Far Left Over Infrastructure Impasse)

WATCH:

“It’s disingenuous then to harass Senator Joe Manchin — did you see that video?” Faulkner asked. “I mean, anything can happen in those instances.”

“Look how close these people are. The vehicle is moving. You are trying to slow it down, trying to stop it and anything can happen here,” Faulkner continued. “This is a toxic mix of desperation and disrespect.”

Kilmeade argued that protests like that often backfired, causing the people being harassed to dig their heels in a little harder and refuse to budge.

“It’s going to make him dig in more, he’s a pretty tough guy, a former governor. The first time we ever met him he was standing in front of a mine, there was a mine collapse and he was Governor of West Virginia. He has been Attorney General. He’s been very calm under pressure. He’s not gonna break, that’s pretty clear,” Kilmeade said, suggesting that Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — who has also said that she won’t vote for the sweeping spending package as it stands — would also dig in her heels in the face of similar threats and protests.

“It makes you dig in more. People have pride. People in stocking caps screaming at you through your window is not gonna get you to change your mind. In fact it galvanizes,” Kilmeade concluded.

“Telling you your children are in danger, you are putting your children at risk. Who does that?” Faulkner added.