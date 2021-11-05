Jesse Watters Says Michael Eric Dyson Prefers White Governor Who Wears Blackface Over Black Lt. Gov.

Fox News Host Jesse Watters criticized Reverend and professor Michael Eric Dyson Friday for the rant he unleashed Wednesday on MSNBC that targeted Winsome Sears, the recently elected Republican Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

“There is a black mouth moving but a white idea running on the runway of a tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices,” Dyson said of Sears.

Watters condemned Dyson’s words on the Fox News’ “The Five,” while making a reference to Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal in the process. Northam had received backlash for having a photo in his senior yearbook that showed two men wearing blackface and a Ku Klux Klan robe.

WATCH:

“Michael Eric Dyson would rather have a white man wear blackface and be governor, than an actual blackface as lieutenant governor,” Watters said. “How sick is that? I’ve never heard of a black idea or a white idea. I’ve heard of some good ideas and some bad ideas.”

Watters also criticized MSNBC for allowing the segment to air on television. (RELATED: Gutfeld Calls Liberal Female Cable News Hosts ‘Racist’ For Ignoring Winsome Sears)

“I didn’t know you could go on MSNBC and call someone an Uncle Tom,” he said. “I did not know that. I didn’t know that MSNBC’s parent company, Comcast, could sanction that kind of thing, and people think that’s okay.”

Watters then went on a rant about how various peoples had oppressed other peoples through history, including examples such as how black tribes oppressed other black tribes in Africa, and how white people were enslaved by Arabs.

“It goes in a vicious cycle, okay?” Watters said. “We’re not going to appoint Michael Eric Dyson to be God, and he gets to now control and reorder the entire world society? Who made him God? I’ll be oppressed one day. That’s how it goes. Well, hopefully I won’t be too oppressed.”