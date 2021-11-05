Joy Reid Smiles And Nods As Guest Goes On Racist Rant About Winsome Sears

A guest on MSNBC host Joy Reid’s “The Reid Out” said on Wednesday evening that Virginia’s newly elected Republican lieutenant governor Winsome Sears of Virginia “legitimates white supremacy.”

“There is a black mouth moving but a white idea running on the runway of a tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices,” Reverend and professor Michael Dyson said. “We know we can internalize in our own minds, in our own subconscious, and in our own bodies, the very principles that are undoing us.”

“So to have a black face speaking in behalf of a white supremacist legacy is nothing new,” Dyson added.

Dyson claimed that white conservatives are undermining their “racial progressivism” by supporting black candidates that “subvert the principles” that, he says, black people fight for.

This is one of the most repugnant and racist segments broadcast by a TV network this this year. The message could not be clearer: People of color are duty-bound to recite liberal orthodoxy and pledge loyalty to the DNC, and those who don’t are brainless puppets being used: https://t.co/RKsVoVlktx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 5, 2021

Winsome Sears made history Tuesday being Virginia’s first black female Lieutenant Governor elected to office. In her Wednesday victory speech, Sears said Democrats “want to divide us” in terms of race.

“There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen,” Sears said. “They would like us to believe we are back in 1963 when my father came. In case you haven’t noticed, I am black. And I have been black all my life, but that’s not what this is about.”

A handful of commentators in the liberal media, including Reid, have blamed white supremacy for the Republican victory in the state’s election. (RELATED: ‘If She Is Woman Enough’: New Virginia Lt. Gov Challenges Joy Reid To Interview Her On MSNBC)

Reid, along with MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow, said that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not real and that Republicans are a danger to the nation with their “soft white nationalism” during a segment as the election results trickled in Tuesday night.

“That this isn’t just a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point, they’re dangerous,” Reid said. “They’re dangerous to our national security, because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism, eventually leads to the hard-core stuff.”

In a May 2020 interview, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden said that black voters that support former President Donald Trump over him “ain’t black.”

“You got more questions but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden told radio host Charlemagne Tha God.

In the 2020 presidential election, 52% of conservative black men voted for Trump, according to NBC News In the Midwest, 1 in 3 black men in the U.S. also supported the former president.