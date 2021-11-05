Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly Politely Torches Biden’s Federal Vaccine Mandate

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly condemned President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate Friday, saying she does not believe the “directive” is the “most effective” solution for the state, despite Biden’s intentions.

“Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly said in a statement.

Governor Laura Kelly’s statement addressing the new federal vaccine mandate: pic.twitter.com/lAFAs3pQLK — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) November 5, 2021

“States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic,” Kelly continued. “It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs.”

Other Kansas politicians, mainly Republicans, criticized the mandate. (RELATED: Biden Admin Threatens $10,000 Fine, Jail Time For Lying About Vaccination Status)

“Joe Biden promised to ‘shut down the virus.’ He failed,” Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman said, according to WIBW. “He promised there would be no vaccine mandates. He lied. Now, he wants Kansans to lose their jobs if they don’t comply with his unconstitutional vaccine mandate.”

“While vaccines are a safe way to protect against the virus, the federal government has no authority to force this mandate on private businesses.”

Approximately 54% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Environment.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released guidance Thursday detailing specific requirements for employers with 100 or more employees mandating the vaccine or weekly testing. Employees have until Jan. 4 to get vaccinated before being forced to provide weekly negative tests.

The mandate has been met with several lawsuits.