Nikki Haley: ‘Cognitive Test’ Should Be Required For Older Politicians

Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that older politicians should have to take a cognitive test during an interview with The Christian Broadcasting Network on Thursday.

When asked about the mental health of President Joe Biden, who became the oldest person to ever enter the office at the age of 78, Haley said that there should be a conversation about “anyone above a certain age in a position of power,” as opposed to just one person.

“Whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president, whether it’s president — you should have some sort of cognitive test,” Haley said. “Like, just like you have to show your tax returns … so that people have faith in what you’re doing.”

Former President Donald Trump, whose administration Haley served in, infamously refused to release his tax returns during his time in office. (RELATED: ‘Democrats Don’t Even Believe In America’: Nikki Haley Goes After Liberals In Reagan Library Speech)

Nikki Haley proposes making any politician above a “certain age” in the House, Senate or White House pass “some sort of cognitive test.” “Like just like you have to show your tax returns.” pic.twitter.com/maGkY2nNRg — The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2021

“And right now, let’s face it, we’ve got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that’s not being disrespectful. That’s a fact,” she added. “And when it comes to that, this shouldn’t be partisan. We should seriously be looking at the ages of the people that are running our country and understand if that’s what we want.”

Haley pointed to instances where she said Biden did not appear to fully understand what was going on, such as the fallout from the U.S. negotiating a nuclear submarine deal with Australia without France’s knowledge. Climate envoy John Kerry said Biden “literally had not been aware of what had transpired” in an interview in early October.

“He can’t act like he doesn’t know something,” Haley said. “Because every time he acts like he doesn’t know something from ‘okay, they tell me to call on these reporters,’ you know, he keeps giving signals that he’s not with it. So, it’s not people hating on Biden, it’s Biden really showing the country that he’s not totally in charge, and that makes everyone nervous.”

