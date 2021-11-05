Ohio State Releases Epic Hype Video For The Nebraska Game

Ohio State dropped a fire hype video ahead of the Nebraska game.

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers will meet in Lincoln at noon EST on Fox this Saturday, and OSU is heavy favorites. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, if this hype video is a sign of things to come, the game won’t be close at all. Give it a watch below. It’s another home run from the Buckeyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

I’ve said this many times before, and I’ll say it again. Nobody does hype videos better than Ohio State does.

Lots of programs have solid hype videos, but nobody can match the consistency of the Buckeyes. They simply don’t miss, and I say that as someone who hates OSU as a Wisconsin man. They never miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Now, they’ve dropped another electric hype video in preparation of the game against Nebraska. While a hype video by itself isn’t going to win you any games, it definitely helps set the tone.

Well, the tone for the Buckeyes is the kind of tone you set when you’re going to blow someone off the field!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Make sure to catch all the action Saturday. It’s going to be a fun one, but it probably won’t be close!