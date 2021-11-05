PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Pulverize Rutgers This Saturday

Wisconsin needs to annihilate Rutgers this Saturday.

The Badgers and Scarlet Knights will take the field at 3:30 EST on BTN at SHI Stadium, and Wisconsin needs to make a statement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Usually speaking, Rutgers would be about 2-6 or 1-7 at this point in the season. However, the Scarlet Knights are currently 4-4 as Greg Schiano attempts to rebuild the program.

For the first time in a long time, they might represent a real challenge.

However, just because Rutgers is marginally better than usual doesn’t mean I will tolerate a close game.

The line is double digits, fans are expecting a blowout and if Wisconsin wants to be taken seriously come bowl season, then we’re going to have to run it up on the Scarlet Knights.

It’s not personal. It’s just business.

We just steamrolled Iowa when nobody thought we could. We crushed them to the point that it was borderline shocking to many.

Wisconsin kicked Iowa’s ass and ran the Hawkeyes off the field. The haters and critics told me it wasn’t possible. Yet again, I was right. Next stop: Big Ten title game pic.twitter.com/jQhGmKB3fz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin crushes Iowa. Where do all the haters, losers and critics have to say now? We’re coming for the Big Ten title! pic.twitter.com/0fxd5TEmIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2021

It wasn’t shocking to me. I said it would happen and gloated after we took care of business. Now, it’s time to do it even worse to the Scarlet Knights.

We’re in for a fun one, gentlemen. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank!

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin 24-7. Make sure to check out all the action at 3:30 EST on BTN.