‘Real-World Consequences’: George Clooney Writes Letter Pleading For Publications Not To Post His Children’s Photos

George Clooney wrote a letter to the Daily Mail and other publications about “real-world consequences” as he plead with them to not post photos of his kids.

“Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication,” the 60-year-old actor explained in the letter shared by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: George Clooney’s Wife ‘Furious’ After Scooter Accident Lands Him In Hospital)

George Clooney has issued a call for the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities’ children, calling it a matter of safety. “We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover.” https://t.co/2P0ulLBBEN — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 5, 2021

“I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job,” he added. “Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife’s [Amal Clooney’s] work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe.” (RELATED: George Clooney Has Perfect Response To Actors Who Think They Have A Hard Job)

“We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover,” Clooney continued. “We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real-world issues, with real-world consequences.”

The “Ocean’s Eleven” star closed out his letter by saying he hopes the outlets would agree with him that the “need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need” to keep “innocent children” from being a possible target.

George is married to Amal who specializes in international law and human rights. The two tied the knot in 2014 and share 4-year-old twins together.