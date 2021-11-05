REPORT: Al Golden Will Be UConn’s Next Football Coach

UConn is reportedly hiring Al Golden to be the next coach of the Huskies.

According to Sean Alcide, the former Miami head coach has been tapped to take over the Huskies. He’s currently an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Al Golden will be the next head football coach at the University of Connecticut, sources tell @DesignatedRpt Golden currently serves as the Cincinnati Bengals’ linebacker coach. pic.twitter.com/gFP7RsMQC8 — Sean Alcide (@Sean_Lyric) November 4, 2021

If this report turns out to be real, it’s a very interesting hire for the Huskies. Golden has head coaching experience at the college level after leading Miami and Temple.

However, it’s hard to argue that he had a ton of success. He went 32-25 during his time with the Hurricanes.

While that’s not a terrible record, it’s far from impressive. There’s a reason he got shown the exit at Miami, and it’s not because he was winning too much. It was because it was clear that he couldn’t make Miami a contender.

The thing with UConn is that they’re never going to be a contender. That’s simply the truth. They’re not in an area with great recruiting, the program has limited resources and no star player wants to play for the Huskies.

A great year for them going forward is simply making a bowl game. If they go 4-8 or 5-7, it’s hard to imagine a coach getting fired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball)

Maybe, Golden can at least stop the Huskies from embarrassing themselves on a regular basis, but I’d caution fans of the Huskies from buying their national title tickets based off this news.