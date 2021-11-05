Editorial

REPORT: LeBron James Will Be Out At Least A Week With An Abdominal Strain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call during a 121-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss some time with an injury.

According to Shams Charania, the four-time NBA champion is expected to miss at least a week of games with an abdominal strain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact that LeBron James has had some injury issues over the past few years as he gets older, some fans might want to worry about this.

I really wouldn’t. He’s expected to miss at least a week. This isn’t the kind of injury that keeps you sidelined for months on end.

It’s an abdominal strain. It’s not a broken bone or a torn ACL. It’s something you should be able to bounce back from rather quickly if you handle it correctly.

With the Lakers currently being 5-4, there’s literally no reason to panic at all. They might lose without LeBron, but he’s not going to miss enough time where it should have a serious impact.

So, if you’re a fan of the Lakers, you can relax because everything is going to be just fine.