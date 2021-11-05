REPORT: LeBron James Will Be Out At Least A Week With An Abdominal Strain

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss some time with an injury.

According to Shams Charania, the four-time NBA champion is expected to miss at least a week of games with an abdominal strain.

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2021

Given the fact that LeBron James has had some injury issues over the past few years as he gets older, some fans might want to worry about this.

I really wouldn’t. He’s expected to miss at least a week. This isn’t the kind of injury that keeps you sidelined for months on end.

LeBron James has been ruled out for tonight’s game with a rectus abdominis strain pic.twitter.com/u8JPNLqBer — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 4, 2021

It’s an abdominal strain. It’s not a broken bone or a torn ACL. It’s something you should be able to bounce back from rather quickly if you handle it correctly.

With the Lakers currently being 5-4, there’s literally no reason to panic at all. They might lose without LeBron, but he’s not going to miss enough time where it should have a serious impact.

LeBron James is out for tonight’s game against OKC with an abdominal strain, per the team. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 4, 2021

So, if you’re a fan of the Lakers, you can relax because everything is going to be just fine.